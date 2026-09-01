Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes new white-handed gibbon

The Santa Barbara Zoo has reason to celebrate. The zoo announced the birth of a white-handed gibbon to mother Chanee and first-time father Mel, stating visitors saw the arrival as it happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the gibbons’ habitat.

The parents arrived at the Santa Barbara Zoo last year with a breeding recommendation through the Gibbon Species Survival Plan.

"Gibbons don’t show many outward signs of pregnancy, but we suspected Chanee was expecting and had been supporting her with prenatal vitamins, so the timing of this birth was a wonderful surprise,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, the zoo’s vice president of Animal Care & Health, in a press release. “Mom and baby are both doing well, and our team will be watching closely for bonding as Chanee cares for the baby in the habitat.”

This is the third baby for 20-year-old Chanee. The zoo states the baby’s sex won’t be known for some time.

“Our participation in the AZA Species Survival Plan, which is designed to help maintain healthy, genetically diverse, and demographically stable populations for the long-term future, is a central part of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s approach to animal care. The birth of this baby white-handed gibbon is a meaningful and positive step forward, and it reflects the strength of our animal care programs,” said Charles Hopper, zoo president and CEO. “What makes this moment even more special is that guests who happened to be at the Zoo that day had an extremely rare opportunity to witness this natural occurrence and the remarkable behaviors associated with it. And a special shout-out to the kiddos who played reporter at the scene. There may be a Pulitzer Prize in their future.”

The zoo says white-handed gibbons are endangered, making this birth “particularly meaningful,” adding that “young gibbons remain with their family for several years as they develop the skills they need for an independent life.”

Guests may catch a glimpse of the new baby as it will be carried by Chanee as it grows and will remain in the habitat with its parents.