Santa Barbara’s Calle Cesar Chavez to be renamed Limuw Street

Calle Cesar Chavez is getting a new name in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted to rename the street Limuw Street, honoring the area’s Chumash heritage.

The change will not happen immediately. City staff still must establish an effective date, and residents and businesses along the street will be notified before the new name takes effect.

The city will replace existing street signs at an estimated cost of about $1,500. While the city will cover the cost of the new signs, businesses and property owners may face additional expenses from updating addresses on documents, websites, licenses and other records.

The council directed city staff to explore a small-business grant program that could help offset some of those costs.

Whitcraft Winery owner Drake Whitcraft said he understands the decision but is concerned about the cost and administrative work associated with changing a business address.

“I don’t like the guy’s actions, and I understand it should be changed, but it’s gonna cost a lot of money in compliance, and a big headache with paperwork,” Whitcraft said. “But that doesn’t outweigh his actions.”

Whitcraft was referring to allegations of sexual abuse against the late farm labor leader Cesar Chavez.

For Whitcraft Winery, the street name change comes as the business navigates a slower wine market.

“It’s not as bad as everyone says it is, but it’s not as good as it was three years ago,” Whitcraft said. “It’s a big gap in the market now that boomers have aged out.”

For other businesses along the street, the change may be less disruptive.

AJ Domera, a mechanic at Winning Makes, said the primary impact for the business would be updating addresses with companies that supply parts.

“Besides having to change some of the address for the places we order parts from, it doesn’t affect us too much,” Domera said.

The new name, Limuw, reflects the area's Chumash heritage meaning "land" or "earth."

Once the change takes effect, the U.S. Postal Service is expected to continue recognizing the former street name for one year.

Businesses and residents will receive additional information from the city as the transition moves forward.