Santa Barbara's only diaper bank seeks donations during its third annual drive

For the third year in a row, LEAP, Santa Barbara's only diaper bank, is collecting diapers for families in need during its annual September drive.

Maria Arroyo is the primary caretaker for three of her grandchildren and knows firsthand how expensive diapers can be.

"When I became a guardian, it was out of necessity…it was like becoming a parent all over again," Arroyo said.

Arroyo says without LEAP's diaper bank, her family would struggle financially.

"So when I learned about the resources for diapers, the diaper bank, I was like, oh, so thankful it was such a sigh of relief that I can have this support twice a month," Arroyo said.

And Arroyo isn't alone, according to LEAP, one in every two families nationwide can't afford diapers.

"So LEAP runs the county's only registered diaper bank. And we provide over 6,000 diapers a month to families in need," a LEAP representative said.

As part of diaper need awareness month, LEAP is hosting its third annual diaper drive throughout September.

"The first year, we collected about 2,000 diapers. Last year, we collected 11,000 diapers. So we're really hoping that this year we can break that record," the representative said.

To donate, you can visit several locations on the map below. And Arroyo says, your donation will have a big impact.

"It's amazing how many people and families and children you are helping out, and I just want to say thank you on behalf of all the families," Arroyo said.

To donate directly to LEAP or to receive diapers, visit - Diaper Bank