Santa Barbara's 'Safe Streets' plan to reduce traffic deaths

The City of Santa Barbara is rolling out a Safe Streets for All Action Plan with a clear goal: safer roads, zero traffic deaths and fewer serious injuries, especially for pedestrians and bicyclists who face the greatest risks.

It’s something many in the community agree on.

Jimmy Irvine, a Santa Barbara resident, says Santa Barbara is a bike city. For some, cycling is recreational, while for others it is their primary form of transportation. He says it’s not bad riding locally, but you really have to watch out for cars.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1,000 bicyclists are killed each year in crashes with vehicles in the United States.

While drivers are urged to stay alert, experts say safety is a shared responsibility.

Anlleyn Venegas, a traffic safety expert with AAA, says cyclists and pedestrians should be aware of their surroundings, use bike lanes, wear visible clothing, follow traffic signals and make eye contact with drivers.

For Irvine, the issue is personal. He says about half of his friends have been hit by cars while riding bikes.

Now, the city is asking for public input.

Officials are inviting residents to help shape the Safe Streets for All plan, aimed at reducing traffic deaths and improving safety for everyone on the road.

Community meetings are scheduled for April 29 over Zoom and May 6 in person at the Santa Barbara Public Library, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

