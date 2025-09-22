Santa Ynez Valley's first grape hauler celebrates 50 years on the road

Judy Adams is a bit of a legend in the Santa Ynez Valley. For the last 50 years, she's been hauling tons of grapes from local vineyards to winemakers across California.

"I was the first grape hauler in Santa Ynez Valley… as far as I know," Adams said.

What started out as a simple favor evolved into a five-decade career that grew alongside the region's explosive wine industry.

"People would say, 'Hey, you got a truck, can you haul this from here to here?" And so I said, sure. And it just grew from there," Adams said.

The Santa Ynez Valley's wine business has expanded from a handful of vineyards in the 1970s to more than 300 today, across the county's seven viticultural areas.

Adams' day starts around 5 a.m., loading grapes onto her flatbed, tying them down and heading off for delivery.

"And now we are off to the winery!" Adams exclaimed.

Winemaker Gray Hartley with Hitching Post Wines met Adams 25 years ago when his vineyard needed her help.

"So we gave her a call. What a delight. She's just such a humble, gracious, wonderful human being who said, 'Sure, I can help you,'" Hartley said.

Hartley says Adams' kindness and positive attitude touch everyone in the valley.

"She's always on time and always happy to pick up the fruit and bring it to the winery. And, she's just a real treasure," Hartley said.

For Adams, it's simple: helping people is part of the job.

"I like to make people happy, solve their problems," Adams said.

After five decades on the road, Adams says, "Don't be afraid to try something new."