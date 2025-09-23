SCE to hold Public Safety Power Shutoff community meeting this week

Southern California Edison (SCE) is hosting a community meeting on Thursday for locals to learn more about Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) and wildfire safety.

The meeting will be held at the Santa Barbara County Education Office auditorium at 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

Organizers say there will be a Resource Fair from 5:15 to 6 p.m., followed by a community meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

According to SCE, topics covered at the meeting will include PSPS decision-making, weather and fire science, wildfire mitigation and vegetation management, emergency preparedness, community resources, and agency collaboration.

During times of low humidity, dry vegetation, and high winds, SCE officials say the company may implement a PSPS to keep communities safe and reduce the risk of a fire caused by utility equipment.

Due to the risk of extreme weather facing Southern California, the company reports that residents may experience longer and more extensive PSPS outages, including in areas that historically have not experienced a PSPS.

Thursday's event is free and open to the public, and Spanish interpretation will reportedly be available.

Community members can register for the event here. Registration is not required to attend.