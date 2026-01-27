Section of Goleta Beach to close for storm response work

A portion of Goleta Beach County Park will temporarily close beginning Wednesday, January 28, as Santa Barbara County crews respond to damage caused by recent winter storms.

The closure affects the east end of the park and is part of a larger storm recovery and flood protection effort following storms that impacted the region between December 23, 2025 and January 3, 2026.

On January 9, the County of Santa Barbara proclaimed a local emergency in response to those storms.

Site preparation is scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 28, with sediment hauling starting Monday, February 2.

Work will take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is expected to continue through March, though the timeline may change depending on weather conditions.

County officials say the project involves removing excess sediment from flood-control channels and basins near the Santa Barbara Airport, Old Town Goleta, and parts of the Eastern Goleta Valley.

Officials say these channels are designed to capture stormwater and sediment to protect nearby communities, but must be cleared to restore full flood protection.

The sediment will be transported to Goleta Beach, where it will be placed along the shoreline to increase beach width and help buffer the park from wave impacts.

For updated schedule and closure information you can go to the Santa Barbara County Parks Department website: Beach Operations | Santa Barbara County, CA - Official Website