Semi-truck hauling rocks catches fire on Highway 101

Fire officials say a semi-truck hauling rocks caught fire on southbound Highway 101 near Three Bridges after the driver noticed smoke coming from the cab and pulled over.

According to fire officials the tractor became fully involved in flames. The driver sustained minor burns and was evaluated, treated, and released at the scene.

The fire spread to approximately 60 by 60 feet of nearby brush before Santa Barbara County Fire crews and assisting Los Padres National Forest resources quickly contained it.

The cargo was not threatened.

