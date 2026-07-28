Senior housing overhaul in Santa Barbara sparks displacement concerns

A proposed redevelopment of Presidio Springs Senior Housing would more than double the number of affordable senior housing units at the property, but some current residents say they are concerned about being displaced during years of construction and were not fully aware their buildings would be demolished.

For the past three years, John Godscy has called Presidio Springs home.

“It’s beautiful here. I love it,” Godscy said.

Now, he faces the possibility of leaving as the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara moves forward with plans to redevelop the property.

“My thought is this should not be demolished. The trauma this is going to cause seniors is going to be enormous,” Godscy said.

The redevelopment would increase the number of affordable senior apartments from 122 units to 327 units once complete.

Some residents say they were unsure what the project would mean for them. The Housing Authority says it began resident outreach in February 2025 through meetings, presentations and ongoing communication with tenants.

Officials say the project will be completed in phases to reduce disruption.

“To minimize the disruption to the tenants, you know, so the whole property is not under upheaval the whole time,” said Dale Fathe-Aazam, Deputy Executive Director of Real Estate and Technology for the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

Housing Authority officials says residents will be temporarily relocated to other Housing Authority properties during construction, with moving costs covered. Officials say residents will have the option to return to Presidio Springs once their new units are completed, and rent will continue to be based on 30% of a resident’s income.

“So no one is going to be without housing. We are going to pay for everyone’s move,” Fathe-Aazam said.

Despite those assurances, some residents remain concerned about the impacts of living through a lengthy construction process.

The Housing Authority has not released a final project cost, but officials say funding will come from affordable housing sources, including tax credits and public funding. The project will also require approvals from the City of Santa Barbara and other agencies as each phase moves forward.

Based on the Housing Authority’s current estimated schedule, the Presidio Springs Senior Housing redevelopment is expected to be fully completed in 2034.