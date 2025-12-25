Sewage spill prompts beach closure in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Health Department issued a beach closure notice for Santa Barbara’s East Beach on Wednesday following a sewage spill.

County officials say approximately 4,500 gallons of untreated sewage were released due to a pump bypass failure on the 2700 block of De La Vina Street.

The closure area extends from ¼ mile east to 1/8 mile west of the Mission Creek outfall. Beachgoers are advised to avoid all contact with the water until tests determine that the water is safe for recreational use.

