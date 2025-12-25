Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sewage spill prompts beach closure in Santa Barbara

beach ocean water.JPG
KSBY stock image
beach ocean water.JPG
The Santa Barbara County Health Department issued a beach closure notice for Santa Barbara’s East Beach on Wednesday following a sewage spill.

County officials say approximately 4,500 gallons of untreated sewage were released due to a pump bypass failure on the 2700 block of De La Vina Street.

The closure area extends from ¼ mile east to 1/8 mile west of the Mission Creek outfall. Beachgoers are advised to avoid all contact with the water until tests determine that the water is safe for recreational use.

