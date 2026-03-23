Sheriff's officials investigating explosion at UPS Store in Carpinteria

UPDATE (4:03 p.m.) - The Sheriff's Bomb Squad is at the scene and investigating, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

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(3:29 p.m.) - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a package explosion at The UPS Store on Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria.

Sheriff's officials say there are no reports of injuries.

Neighboring businesses have been evacuated and officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.