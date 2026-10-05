Shooting investigation shuts down part of San Pascual Street in Santa Barbara

Officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department are investigating the aftermath of a shooting on San Pascual Street.

At around 5:30 p.m., SBPD Dispatch received several phone calls about a single shot heard in the 800 Block of San Pascual Street. Dispatchers also learned an adult shooting victim was taken to a local hospital.

Upon arrival, police found a potential crime scene and other officers went to the hospital to talk with the victim.

The area is currently shut down temporarily to cars and pedestrians while detectives with SBPD investigate the scene.

Police say the victim is in stable condition. They believe it was an isolated incident and no other information is available at this time.