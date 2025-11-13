Sleeping Bag Drive to help keep homeless warm in Santa Barbara County

According to Santa Barbara County officials more than 2,400 are homeless in the county. The County Public Defender’s Office is now accepting donations to help the homeless this winter.

The office has launched its Sleeping Bag Drive, collecting new and like-new sleeping bags, warm clothing, and hygiene items now through December 11. They say the most-needed donations include new socks and underwear.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at two locations:



Santa Barbara Public Defender’s Office, 1100 Anacapa Street (under the courthouse archway)

Santa Maria Public Defender’s Office, 312-P East Cook Street, Building A

Financial contributions can be made through the office’s partnership with Adam’s Angels at adamsangels-sb.org. Donors can select “Sleeping Bag Drive” to ensure funds go toward sleeping bags and undergarments.

To receive donated goods you can show up Friday, December 12, from 12–2 p.m., outside the Santa Barbara Courthouse or at the Santa Maria Public Defender’s Office. Items will be available while supplies last.

For more information, contact the Public Defender’s Offices in Santa Barbara at (805) 568-3470 or in Santa Maria at (805) 346-7500.