SpaceX targets Friday for Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket into low-Earth orbit on Friday. Liftoff is targeted for 5 p.m.

The rocket has 26 Starlink satellites on it.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff, which you can watch here and on X @SpaceX.

This will be the 14th flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission. Following stage separation, the booster will land on a drone ship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

There is the possibility that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the launch, but what residents experience depends on weather and other conditions.