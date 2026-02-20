Stabbing at Santa Barbara City College prompts lockdown, class cancellations

A stabbing at Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday afternoon prompted authorities to order students and staff to shelter in place and cancel evening classes as police searched for suspects.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. near the campus Earth and Biological Sciences Building. Police said an argument involving three men escalated into a physical altercation, leaving one man with cuts to his upper body.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released an update on his condition.

Students said they received emergency alerts shortly after the incident.

“I was in the library around 5:15 or 5:18 when they sent out an emergency text saying two people had stabbed one person,” said Liam Boone, a student at the college. “Shortly after that, they locked us down inside the library.”

Jordan Killebrew, the college’s Executive Director of Public Affairs and Communications, said the school immediately communicated with its West Campus and canceled classes for the remainder of the day.

“We have emergency buttons located all over campus, and campus safety officers are available to escort students to their cars,” Killebrew said. “I was even helping escort students myself.”

Students said the college’s response helped ease concerns.

“They’re very good about making sure everyone is notified and that everyone feels safe,” Boone said.

Rachel Fransen, another student, said the availability of campus safety escorts has been reassuring.

“I have a really good community here,” Fransen said. “You can go up to any security personnel and they’ll walk you to your classes, which is awesome. I used to take night classes, so that support really means a lot.”

Police searched the surrounding area but did not locate the other men involved in the fight

Authorities said the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident and is not connected to any school-related events. The investigation remains ongoing.

