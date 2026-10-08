Storm preparations underway across Santa Barbara County

At Island View Nursery in Carpinteria, crews are keeping a close eye on the forecast.

"Its rain isn't the concern — its flooding is, because if it does, it would flood the plants that way,” said Manager Ignacio Mendez.

The nursery says it is prepared, but employees will continue monitoring conditions closely as storms move into the area.

“I just hope the streets aren’t flooded,” Mendez said.

Similar concerns were raised during a Santa Barbara County El Niño preparedness meeting, where officials encouraged residents to take precautions now rather than wait for severe weather.

Mike Gray with Santa Barbara County Fire said residents should start by making sure their homes are ready for heavy rain.

“Clear out your gutters, your downspouts,” Gray said. “If you have any yard drains, verify they aren’t clogged.”

Officials are also encouraging residents to sign up for emergency alerts through ReadySBC.org and to have emergency supplies ready.

“Make sure your go-bag is refreshed — food, water, medications, documents, food for pets and livestock,” Gray said.

Santa Barbara County Fire said it is working with partner agencies to minimize potential storm damage. Public Works crews are inspecting culverts throughout the county, while sand and sandbags will be available to the public beginning Oct. 15.

Officials say the goal is to have residents prepared before the first major storms arrive, helping reduce the risk of flooding and other storm-related damage.