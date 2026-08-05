Summer crowds disturb protected seal sanctuary in Carpinteria, conservationists warn

Summer visitors are flocking to the beach, but marine experts say some are getting too close to a protected harbor seal sanctuary in Carpinteria, disturbing animals that rely on the shoreline to rest and recover.

When people cross barriers or approach seals for photos, the animals can panic and rush back into the ocean.

“I was here two days ago and there were zero because they got scared out,” said Carpinteria resident Bob Sedivy.

While harbor seal pup season is coming to a close, the sanctuary is entering another critical period: annual molting season. During the molt, seals shed their old fur and grow a new coat, a process that requires them to spend extended time resting on shore. Volunteers say disturbances during this period can interrupt the animals’ recovery and force them back into the water before they are ready.

Isaac Martinez, a volunteer with Save Our Seals, a community organization in Carpinteria dedicated to protecting harbor seals, said many visitors may not understand the impact their actions can have.

“Too many people from out of the area don’t know — don’t bother the seals. The people from the area know,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the number of seals he sees at the sanctuary has declined in recent years.

“It’s concerning because over the years that number has been getting smaller and smaller,” he said. “Last year I was lucky to see 100 sometimes, and now I haven’t seen over 100 at all.”

During molting season, marine mammal experts say repeated disturbances can create serious risks. Instead of conserving energy on shore while growing a new coat, frightened seals may return to the ocean, where they can become more vulnerable to predators, including sharks.

“It leaves them in a more vulnerable position to be attacked by predators and sharks in the ocean,” Martinez said.

Whether it is pupping season or molting season, volunteers say the message remains the same: enjoy the seals from a distance and give them the space they need.

“We are lucky — lucky to have the seals, lucky to have the ocean,” Sedivy said.

