Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed and left seriously injured on Saturday evening in Goleta.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Glen Annie Road at approximately 8:21 p.m. after a report of a fight. Upon arrival, deputies said they found two men with injuries, including cuts and scrapes.

A 26-year-old man also sustained a stab wound to his chest. Officials say he was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

25-year-old Joaquin Castelu Calixto was arrested for assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, a felony, along with violation of a restraining order and public intoxication, both misdemeanors. The restraining order violation was related to another person who was at the scene and was not part of the stabbing, deputies say.

The suspect and the victim knew each other and there are no outstanding suspects.

Deputies say they believe there may be witnesses who captured the incident on video. They are asking anyone with information or video to contact the Sheriff’s Dispatch at (805) 683-2724.