Suspect arrested after two vehicle pursuits in Santa Barbara

A man was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after leading officers on two vehicle pursuits, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Salinas Street at around noon for a reported domestic dispute between a male and a female.

Police say the male left the residence before officers arrived, but soon returned, allegedly driving recklessly and making threats toward officers. When officers attempted a traffic stop, they say the suspect sped away.

A short pursuit ensued but was quickly called off in the interest of public safety. Details about the suspect’s vehicle were shared with other agencies, including the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers later spotted the vehicle in downtown Santa Barbara and attempted another traffic stop. Police say the suspect again refused to pull over, leading to a pursuit through city streets and onto northbound Highway 101.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed at the northbound La Cumbre Road exit and the driver was taken into custody.