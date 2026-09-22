Suspect arrested in 2025 Carpinteria sexual assault of a teen

A Santa Barbara man has been arrested in connection with the 2025 sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl near Casitas Pass Road and Via Real in Carpinteria.

Saul Estrada Munoz, 27, was arrested on Monday, September 21 around 1:30 p.m. in the 300-block of West Arrellaga Street in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bail.

Estrada Munoz faces charges of forcible rape, kidnapping to commit rape, and making criminal threats. The arrest warrant also includes an allegation that a deadly weapon was used during the assault.

Sheriff's officials say back in March 2025, the victim reported she was walking home when a suspect approached her and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint in a landscaped area near a bike path.

Detectives collected forensic evidence and submitted it for DNA analysis while continuing to pursue available leads.

Based on the evidence and investigative follow-up, detectives developed probable cause and obtained a warrant for Estrada Munoz's arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sheriff's Detectives at (805) 681-4150.