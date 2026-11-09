Suspicious circumstances at the Santa Barbara Marathon under investigation

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating a report of multiple half-marathon runners seeking medical care for unusual symptoms after the event ended.

Police say people were taken by ambulance, self-transported, or came in as walk-ins at Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals. There is no confirmation on the cause of the reported symptoms. Police advise participants who feel unwell to go to the hospital.

Anyone with information or who participated in the marathon and experienced the unusual symptoms is asked to contact Sergeant Andre Miller at 805-897-2330.