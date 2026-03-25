Temporary parking permit for neighborhoods impacted by Deltopia

The City of Goleta is bringing back its temporary parking permit program to ease neighborhood impacts during Deltopia.

The unsanctioned event in Isla Vista is expected to take place from Friday, April 3, through Sunday, April 5.

Restricted parking will be in effect from noon on April 3 through 7 a.m. on April 5.

If Deltopia moves to the following weekend, the restrictions will be in place from noon on Friday, April 10, to 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.

Parking permits are issued for the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista, specifically the University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex.

City of Goleta

The permit area includes Hollister Avenue to the southern city limit, from Cannon Green Drive to Storke Road.

Each impacted household will receive two passes in their mailbox by Friday, March 27.

Residents must tape the permits to the inside of the driver’s side window for vehicles parked on the street during restricted hours. Vehicles parked in private driveways do not require a permit.