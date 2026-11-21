For many passengers heading home for Thanksgiving, there's one thing on their minds: delays.

"I just found out there's a delay, so yeah," one passenger said.

Following the recent nationwide FAA ground stop, some travelers say they're still feeling the effects of those disruptions.

"I was just in New York a few days ago, and I was stuck there because of everything that happened, and it was pretty scary and shocking," said passenger Kianna Green.

The numbers show just how many people are expected to hit the road and take to the skies this holiday season.

AAA estimates approximately 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday. Nearly six million of those travelers are expected to fly domestically.

Here in California, about 11 million people are expected to travel during the holiday period.

But amid the crowds, long lines and potential delays, Santa Barbara Airport has another way to help passengers ease their travel anxiety.

Four-legged volunteers are making their way through the terminal, offering travelers a little comfort before takeoff.

"Can I pet him?" one traveler asked.

"Yeah, it's all hands on deck for Thanksgiving, and all of our volunteers are on schedule, ready to be here and help people with their travel anxieties," said Jonathan Preston, a volunteer therapy dog handler.

As the Thanksgiving travel rush continues, passengers are encouraged to check their flight status before leaving home and allow plenty of extra time to get through the airport.

For travelers heading out this week, a little preparation — and perhaps a visit from a therapy dog — could help make the holiday journey a little less stressful.