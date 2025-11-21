The Granada Theatre and ‘The Grinch’ team up for holiday scavenger hunt

The Granada Theatre has hidden more than 100 tickets to a special holiday screening of “The Grinch” at locations across Santa Barbara.

To celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, the theater will show “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas” on December 12 at 6 p.m.

The tickets are located at six Santa Barbara businesses. Through November 24, The Granada will share clues as to their whereabouts on social media.

If you can’t participate in the scavenger hunt or can’t find one of the hidden tickets in time, you can purchase tickets now at the theater’s box office or online.