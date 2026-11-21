The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara has brought back its holiday scavenger hunt this year. However, this time, the scavenger hunt is inspired by the holiday movie Elf.

Between November 18th and 22nd, crews with the theatre will hide scavenger hunt posters along downtown with daily clues shared on social media.

Participants can track down the poster and scan the QR code for a chance to win several different prizes. Those prizes include 4 tickets to a special screening of Elf on November 28 and other holiday prize packages featuring The Granada and other local partners.