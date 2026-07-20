Junior Wheelchair Sports Academy celebrates its 40th anniversary of engaging kids and young adults in sports

The Junior Wheelchair Sports Academy is helping kids and young adults with physical disabilities get involved in sports, whether it's basketball, swimming, or exploring new activities.

Now hosted by Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the program continues to bring campers together from across Central and Southern California, with 37 campers participating this year at UC Santa Barbara to discover their full potential.

Milo Lambert is a young camper who has used a wheelchair since he was a toddler. He is among many athletes experiencing the joy of being in the water.

Milo's mother, Ariana Lambert, shared that her son has dealt with a mysterious condition since birth that has left him with systemic weaknesses. As a result, he received his first wheelchair by the age of two.

Despite these challenges, Milo’s enthusiasm for sports is evident in his progress at the camp.

"It's been a good time swimming for me," Milo shared. "I just like the water and how I can swim. I've been using a floating device in my usual pool but not anymore."

Ariana said that seeing the volunteers push themselves profoundly affects Milo’s mindset. When he sees them moving faster than he does, it clicks in his brain that he can do the same.

That sense of confidence and belonging is fostered by dedicated volunteers like Alexander Armentrout-Wiswall, who helps campers navigate the sports he once played.

"I help the campers do the sports I used to do,” Armentrout-Wiswall said. “It's pretty rewarding.”

He described the camp as a "safe place to be," where he feels he has a voice away from the outer world.

The program also prioritizes accessibility for all families by offering free transportation to over half of the participants.

This essential service enables families to travel from areas as distant as Oxnard and Santa Maria, ensuring that physical and financial barriers do not hinder young athletes from discovering their community and building their strength in the court and the pool.