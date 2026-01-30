Three arrested after suspicious activity at Goleta Home Depot

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people after responding to a report of suspicious circumstances at a Home Depot in the 6900 block of Marketplace Drive in Goleta.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a concerned customer called dispatch after seeing two men inside a parked Jeep Cherokee put on ski masks and crouch down after dropping off another man who entered the store.

Deputies responded to the area and contacted the people inside the jeep, identified as 26-year-old Malik Brown Asad of Santa Barbara and 37-year-old Nicholas Christopher Dudley of Los Angeles.

Deputies say both men were uncooperative. During the contact, deputies allegedly observed Asad making movements consistent with trying to hide something in his lap.

Officials say they saw a loaded handgun in his lap. He was held at gunpoint until the firearm was safely secured.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators say they found Dudley in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Asad was allegedly found with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and items consistent with drug sales.

Deputies later detained the third suspect inside the store, identified as 46-year-old Ryan Anthony Hammond of Summerland, who was also allegedly found with fentanyl and paraphernalia.

All three men were booked into jail.