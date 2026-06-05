Three people arrested in Santa Barbara homicide investigation

The Santa Barbara Police Department announced the arrests of three people believed to be responsible for a shooting at Bohnett Park in Santa Barbara earlier this year.

Police say officers responded to the park at about 1:30 a.m. on February 20 and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Another person, who was also considered to be a victim but was uninjured, was also at the scene.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

On June 4, Santa Barbara Police, along with help from police and sheriff's officials in Ventura County and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, conducted search and arrest warrants in Ventura, Camarillo and Santa Barbara.

Jimmy Alexander Mora Jr., 18, of Ventura and Jorge Hurtado, 19, of Camarillo were arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, and several weapons charges. A juvenile suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for the benefit of a criminal street gang, conspiracy, and weapons charges.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing and they ask anyone with further information to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2372.