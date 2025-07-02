Thrifty Beaches opens new storefront in Santa Barbara

The secondhand clothing and accessories store Thrifty Beaches has opened a location in Santa Barbara.

The new store, located at 710 State Street, offers 10,000 square feet of retail, featuring luxury items and everyday pieces.

The owners said they want to open stores all over the world, and Santa Barbara was a natural fit for their second location. Thrifty Beaches' headquarters is located on Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo.

They added that they plan to open a third store at the end of August at an undisclosed location.