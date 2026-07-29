Toy Crazy remains open after vehicle crashes into Montecito storefront

A vehicle crashed into a popular toy store at the Montecito Country Mart on Monday morning, causing moderate damage to the building and leaving one person with minor injuries, authorities said.

Santa Barbara Police responded to the 1000 block of Coast Village Road at approximately 11:57 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle that had crashed into Toy Crazy.

Police said only minor injuries were reported, and no one went to a hospital. Fire personnel evaluated the building's structural integrity after it sustained moderate damage.

Steven Hoggarth, a barber whose shop is located next door, witnessed the crash and said his first instinct was to make sure everyone was safe.

"It was a little spooky. It was surreal, and when the dust settled real quick, you kind of react. The main thing was making sure everyone was OK," Hoggarth said.

Hoggarth said he assisted one of the people injured in the incident before reuniting him with his family.

"Everyone was pretty good. There was one gentleman who got hit. He had some scrapes and bruises on his legs. He got up, I walked him around and reunited him with his wife and daughter," he said.

Toy Crazy owner Melissa Moore was not at the store when the crash occurred. She said she learned about the incident after receiving a frantic phone call from one of her employees.

"My employee called me in a panic," Moore said.

Moore, who has owned the business for 16 years, said the crash was unlike anything she had experienced during her time at the store.

"I've been here for like 16 years now, and I never had any issue before, so I'm sure there will be some changes after this to make it better, more efficient," Moore said.

Moore said she is now working with the driver's insurance company, her own insurance provider and the property's landlord as repairs move forward.

Despite the damage, Moore said Toy Crazy remains open for business and plans to continue serving the Montecito community while repairs are completed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.