Two arrested in $50,000 scam targeting Santa Barbara resident

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that two suspects were arrested Tuesday after deputies intervened in an attempted scam targeting an elderly Santa Barbara resident.

Authorities say the suspects were trying to steal tens of thousands of dollars. The victim reported that on Monday, February 23, she withdrew $25,000 in cash and handed it to a courier she believed was a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Investigators say the suspects contacted her again the next day, demanding another $25,000.

They allegedly claimed her Social Security number and other personal information had been compromised, telling her the payment was necessary to prevent further exposure.

Deputies say the suspects implied there would be serious consequences if she did not comply.

When the suspects arrived to collect the additional money, deputies were waiting.

21-year-old Khushal Singh of Tracy and 21-year-old Guprakash Singh of Sacramento were arrested and booked on felony charges including false personation, attempted grand theft, attempted financial elder abuse, and conspiracy.

Bail was set at $50,000 each.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that government agencies will never request payment in cash, cryptocurrency, or gift cards, nor send couriers to collect money.

Anyone receiving similar calls is urged to hang up and contact local law enforcement immediately.