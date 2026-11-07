Two charged after body of 39-year-old man found in Santa Barbara apartment

Santa Barbara police say officers discovered the body of 39-year-old Lawrence Matthew Brennen Jr. inside an apartment on the 100 block of Los Aguajes Avenue on Oct. 28.

Officers initially responded to the apartment the night before for a welfare check.

According to court records, Brennen’s body had been wrapped in a bedroll, placed inside a metal container, and then wrapped in plastic.

Prosecutors have charged 45-year-old Jenica Ochoa and 43-year-old Kenneth Tompkins with felony conspiracy and misdemeanor concealing a death. Prosecutors allege the two concealed Brennen’s death. Police have not publicly disclosed how he died.

Both Ochoa and Tompkins have pleaded not guilty.

Brennen’s sister, Justine Castillo, said the news left the family devastated and in shock.

“She says Matthew and I just crying, and I’m in shock,” Castillo said.

Castillo said the family is hoping for justice.

“We’re just hoping for justice, praying every day for it,” she said.

The discovery has also shaken neighbors in the area.

“It’s really concerning. My wife and I are here for a month. This is one of the most pleasant places I’ve ever been. To hear there was a body found, it’s quite shocking to me,” neighbor Joe Riper said.

As the case moves forward, Brennen’s family hopes the community remembers him for the person he was.

“Everyone just has good things to say about my brother. I’m blessed to have those memories of him that I do,” Castillo said.

A link to donate to the Brennens' family can be found here.