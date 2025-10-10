Two men stabbed during Isla Vista fight, sheriff’s detectives seek witnesses

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred just after midnight on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista. Two men were hospitalized with injuries from a fight, but both are expected to recover.

Authorities believe several suspects were involved and are asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Detectives are also interested in obtaining any cell phone photos or videos that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.