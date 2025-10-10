Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Two men stabbed during Isla Vista fight, sheriff’s detectives seek witnesses

santa barbara sheriff.JPG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
santa barbara sheriff.JPG
Posted

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred just after midnight on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista. Two men were hospitalized with injuries from a fight, but both are expected to recover.

Authorities believe several suspects were involved and are asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Detectives are also interested in obtaining any cell phone photos or videos that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community