Two people injured in Santa Barbara traffic head on collision

A crash involving an SUV, a bicyclist, and an MTD bus occurred on 2000 State St. in Santa Barbara on the night of October 20, injuring two people.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Communication Center received multiple 911 calls around 6:35 p.m. reporting a traffic collision.

Police, fire department personnel, and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, where the SUV driver was treated and transported to Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries.

A bicyclist also sustained minor injuries, but no one on the MTD bus was injured.

According to witnesses, the SUV was traveling northbound near 1900 State St. when it struck a bicyclist who was waiting in the turn pocket to turn west onto Mission St. The SUV then crossed into oncoming traffic and briefly traveled northbound in the southbound lanes of State St. before colliding head-on with the MTD bus.

The collision is still under investigation by Santa Barbara Police.