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Two people injured in Solvang after car hits fire hydrant and electrical pole

SB car into pole 930
<a href="https://x.com/PIOSBCFireInfo">@PIOSBCFireInfo</a>
SB car into pole 930
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Two people were injured in Solvang after a car struck a fire hydrant then crashed into an electrical pole according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The department says it happened around 5:43 p.m and caused problems with nearby power lines.

It says the force of the crash sent the fire hydrant into a nearby business. Two people in the car sustained moderate injuries and were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

This happened near Viborg road and Alamo Pintado road.

Alamo Pintado road is closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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