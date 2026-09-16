Two police officers injured in a collision in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara police department says two police officers were injured in a collision while responding to a call.

It says the two officers were responding to an urgent call for backup at the 500 block of State Street around 9:30 p.m on Tuesday, September 15.

They were both responding with lights and sirens on when they crashed at the intersection of East Cota Street and Anacapa Street.

Both officers were taken to Cottage Emergency room for treatment.

The department says they are both in stable condition.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

The California Highway Patrol is assisting the local police department in the investigation.