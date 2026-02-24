Two suspects arrested in Santa Barbara City College attack

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a weapons assault that injured a man on the campus of Santa Barbara City College.

Santa Barbara Police officers were called to the college's East Campus, near the earth and biological sciences building, on February 18 around 4:50 p.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers say they found one man with non-life-threatening lacerations to his upper body.

On February 23 around 7:30 p.m., two suspects were arrested after being detained for criminal activity in the city of Ventura.

Bryan Isaac Ramirez, 18, a Santa Barbara County resident, was booked at Ventura County Jail on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. A bail enhancement of $250,000 was granted in his case.

A male juvenile, also a Santa Barbara County resident, was booked at Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on the same charges, felony assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Investigators are working to determine whether the assault is gang related. Police say the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2371.