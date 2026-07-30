U.S. Coast Guard warns of hazardous ocean conditions along California coast

Hurricane Genevieve is bringing large waves to the Central Coast, attracting experienced surfers while prompting officials to urge caution for anyone entering the ocean.

The wild waves are ideal conditions for surfers seeking bigger waves, while also increasing the risk of strong rip currents and hazardous surf for swimmers and less experienced surfers.

For Camden Merrick, the larger swells are part of the excitement."It's been really warm and fun," Merrick said. "She said she enjoys the challenge of surfing bigger waves but knows when conditions become too dangerous. "I love big surf. I love going out and trying to catch the biggest wave, so I love when I hear it's going to get big," Merrick added. "Usually when it's crazy big I don't go out. I just like to watch people."

Other surfers say enjoying the ocean safely starts with recognizing personal limits. "Someone who is not comfortable in the ocean, that would be something to look out for. If you're not comfortable where you're going and what you're doing," surfer Summer Van-Houghten said.

Surfer Annie Woods said the warm ocean temperatures have made conditions even more inviting."I just surfed in this, no wetsuit needed. Water is really warm," Woods said.

Officials are advising anyone planning to visit the beach to check surf conditions before entering the waters, remain alert for strong rip currents and large breaking waves, and avoid surfing in hazardous conditions unless you have the experience to do so safely.