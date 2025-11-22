UC Santa Barbara's connection to the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics

Some of the athletes who will be competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics will train in Santa Barbara on the UCSB campus.

On Friday, university officials formally recognized their collaboration with ParalympicsGB, which is the national paralympic committee for Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

An official welcome was held on campus as well as a presentation highlighting the goals of the partnership.

"We're looking forward to engaging with not only the staff, but the students, the Santa Barbara, Goleta, Isla vista communities, And I think you have to, I think, start to make those connections between elite sport and actually raising awareness around disability," said Penny Briscoe, ParalympicsGB Director of Sports and Chef de Mission.

UC Santa Barbara officials say, leading up to the 2028 summer games, paralympic athletes will be training in the same facilities as students, fully integrating them into the campus community.

