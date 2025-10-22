UCSB police investigating attempted sexual assault

The UCSB Police Department is investigating a reported attempted sexual assault that happened on Sunday night, October 19, near the UCSB Lagoon.

According to police, around 9 p.m., a man forced a woman to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim managed to escape. The suspect, who is not known to the victim, remains unidentified, and it is unclear whether he is affiliated with UCSB.

Students, staff, and faculty are urged to remain vigilant and report any relevant information to UCSB Police at (805) 893-3446. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at police.ucsb.edu/report-crime.

The crime is under investigation by UCPD.