Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

UCSB police investigating attempted sexual assault

UCSB.png
KSBY
UCSB.png
Posted

The UCSB Police Department is investigating a reported attempted sexual assault that happened on Sunday night, October 19, near the UCSB Lagoon.

According to police, around 9 p.m., a man forced a woman to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim managed to escape. The suspect, who is not known to the victim, remains unidentified, and it is unclear whether he is affiliated with UCSB.

Students, staff, and faculty are urged to remain vigilant and report any relevant information to UCSB Police at (805) 893-3446. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at police.ucsb.edu/report-crime.

The crime is under investigation by UCPD.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community