Unity Shoppe helps hundreds of Santa Barbara students prepare for back-to-school

Hundreds of local students are receiving a helping hand before heading back to the classroom, thanks to a Santa Barbara nonprofit working to provide essential school supplies and other resources to families in need.

The Unity Shoppe, a nonprofit that offers free groceries, clothing and other necessities to local residents, is once again hosting its annual back-to-school program. Students can choose from a selection of supplies, backpacks, clothing and shoes to help them start the school year prepared.

"[It's] just like a little Staples here, and they get to pick what color backpack they want, they also get to get a free pair of shoes from Vans, and they also get some clothes to start the school year," said Angela Miller-Bevan, Executive Director and CEO of the Unity Shoppe.

Organizers say demand for the program has continued to increase. The nonprofit has served about 100 more students each year, and this year expects to help at least 800 children.

"In the past, we had less children coming through the door, and now, because of how our economy is, we're seeing more children come through," Miller-Bevan said.

In addition to school supplies, students can also receive free haircuts through support from local businesses. Arturo’s Barber Shop donated 180 free haircuts for students participating in the program.

"After students can shop our grocery and back-to-school supply, they can get a free haircut," said Kevin Easter, Unity Shoppe Senior Inventory Manager.

The organization is still accepting donations of new backpacks, school supplies, children’s clothing, shoes and financial contributions to help meet the growing need. Donations can be dropped off at the Unity Shoppe’s donation center on West Sola Street.

For many families, the support helps ease the financial burden of preparing for a new school year.

"The thing I like about the backpacks is they are free, and that they are really pretty," said student Sherline Orocio Ollivo. "And also, I could put a lot of stuff in there. There is a lot of room."

The back-to-school distribution will continue in August, ahead of the start of the new school year.

