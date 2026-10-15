Unity Shoppe launches new campaign to fight food insecurity in Santa Barbara

Unity Shoppe is launching a new campaign to fight food insecurity across Santa Barbara County.

The goal of the "Give Food. Give Hope. Give $1 Million." campaign is to raise $1 million by the end of the year to purchase food, nutritious proteins, and support vulnerable seniors and families.

The organization will host several events to help achieve the goal.

There will be a benefit concert on November 24 at Granada theater and an annual telethon on December 11. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at unityshoppe.org/sponsor.

You can also make donations online or mail them to Unity Shoppe at 1209 State Street in Santa Barbara.

The organization says the need for food assistance in the community is significant with high living expenses and grocery costs hitting families across the county and recent changes to CalFresh benefits impacting many residents.

Unity Shoppe is one of the organizations that receives donations through KSBY's "Season of Hope" food and toy drive.