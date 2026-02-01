Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Unity Way to offer free tax assistance for qualifying residents in Santa Barbara County

Tax Season
Mark Lennihan/AP
Part of a 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax Season
Posted

United Way is offering free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) services for qualifying Santa Barbara County residents.

From February 2 to April 15, families earning less than $67,000 can schedule appointments to have their taxes prepared and filed for free at participating locations, including the Goleta Community Center, United Way of Santa Barbara, the Eastside Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library, and UC Santa Barbara. However, an appointment needs to be made in advance.

Spanish interpretation will also be available on select days.

For more information or to book an appointment, you can head to unitedwaysb.org/vita

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community