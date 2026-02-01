Unity Way to offer free tax assistance for qualifying residents in Santa Barbara County

United Way is offering free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) services for qualifying Santa Barbara County residents.

From February 2 to April 15, families earning less than $67,000 can schedule appointments to have their taxes prepared and filed for free at participating locations, including the Goleta Community Center, United Way of Santa Barbara, the Eastside Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library, and UC Santa Barbara. However, an appointment needs to be made in advance.

Spanish interpretation will also be available on select days.

For more information or to book an appointment, you can head to unitedwaysb.org/vita