Vandenberg Space Force Base community speaker series in Carpinteria

Vandenberg Space Force Base will host the third installment of its "Mission Update" community speaker series in Carpinteria on April 22.

The free event is open to the public and will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, located at 941 Walnut Ave.

Col. James T. Horne III, commander of Space Launch Delta 30, will provide updates on Vandenberg’s mission and its role in national defense.

Dr. Kent Gee will also speak at the event to discuss ongoing research into rocket launch acoustics and sonic boom effects through the ECOBOOM program.

The speaker series is part of an ongoing effort to engage directly with local communities, provide updates on current operations, and address questions related to sonic booms and their impacts on the Central Coast.

It follows previous events held in Lompoc and Santa Barbara, with a final session scheduled for Ojai next month.