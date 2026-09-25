Vehicle and fire hydrant collision causes water damage in Santa Barbara

Fire departments and California Highway Patrol are working to clear water damage on the 2900 block of Glen Albyn Drive in Santa Barbara, after a contractor truck struck a fire hydrant on Friday.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, the water damage affected portions of a residence.

The incident was reported at approximately 9:32 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara City Fire are on scene and drivers should expect delays in the area.

The cause is under investigation.