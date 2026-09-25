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Vehicle and fire hydrant collision causes water damage in Santa Barbara

sb water damage
Santa Barbara County Fire
sb water damage
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Fire departments and California Highway Patrol are working to clear water damage on the 2900 block of Glen Albyn Drive in Santa Barbara, after a contractor truck struck a fire hydrant on Friday.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, the water damage affected portions of a residence.

The incident was reported at approximately 9:32 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara City Fire are on scene and drivers should expect delays in the area.

The cause is under investigation.

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