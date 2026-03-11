Warmer weather prompts coastal hiking safety warning in Santa Barbara County

With warmer temperatures approaching, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department is urging hikers to take extra precautions, warning that seasonal changes often bring a spike in rescues along the county’s coastal trails.

Fire officials say the scenic bluffs and cliffside paths that attract visitors each year can also pose serious dangers.

Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. Santa Barbara resident Juan Vicente Palerm said he walks along the bluffs every day and frequently notices people getting too close to the edge.

“We do have some bluffs here, some cliffs down to the sea, so it’s not surprising that there are accidents with tourists coming and walking by the bluffs,” Palerm said.

Palerm believes more visible warning signs could help prevent accidents.

“I think by the parking lot there should be some sort of sign, something cautionary,” he said. “Just like they read about the ecological signs, they can read about some of the risks.”

Countywide, fire and emergency agencies respond to more than 1,100 rescue calls each year.

Officials say preparation is key before heading out on any hike.

Capt. Mike Gray, a public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, urges hikers to avoid going alone and to make sure someone knows their plans.

“Don’t go hiking alone,” Capt. Gray said. “Know exactly what your hike is going to be and let others know what that is so if you’re not back in time, they can check in on you.”

Gray added that accidents near coastal bluffs often lead to complex rescue operations.

“When people do fall off the edge of the bluffs, it’s rarely minor injuries,” he said. “The person suffers serious injuries, even death. Rescue will take longer for crews to access you, so know you could be down there for an extended period of time.”

