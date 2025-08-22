Warning about increase in scammers trying to get your money

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about an increase in fraudulent phone calls where scammers pose as officials and try to get your money.

Officials say in these scams, callers claim you owe fines, missed tolls, or face arrest unless you make an immediate payment.

While they may sound real the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind community members it will never demand payment over the phone, request gift cards, or threaten arrest for unpaid fines.

Officials say if you receive a suspicious call:



Hang up immediately

Do not send money or share personal information

Call the Sheriff’s Office to verify

You can reach the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at any time at (805) 683-2724.