UPDATE: SBC Fire crews rescue two people trapped on Isla Vista shoreline

UPDATE (2:38 p.m.): Santa Barbara County Fire says crews rescued 2 people trapped against rocks after rising tides cut off access along the shoreline.

Fire officials say a high-angle rope rescue system was used to hoist both patients to safety. Boat 10 also launched from Goleta Beach to assist in the response.

A drone was used to help crews locate and monitor the victims during the rescue operation. Both patients sustained minor injuries and did not get medical treatment.

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Crews with Santa Barbara County Fire and other agencies are on-scene responding to a water rescue on Del Playa Drive near Window to the Sea Park in Isla Vista.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area and give emergency personnel room to work.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.