Waterfront electric shuttle returns to Santa Barbara for the summer

Santa Barbara MTD is bringing back its all-electric Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle service for the summer, running weekends and Labor Day from May 29 through September 7.

The shuttle connects key destinations including the Harbor and Waterfront, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Barbara Train Depot, the historic County Courthouse, and Downtown shopping and dining.

Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District

It operates Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with 20-minute intervals between buses.

This year's service returns with a renewed partnership between MTD and the City of Santa Barbara, with the city providing operating funding.

The Santa Barbara Zoo has also teamed up with MTD to offer free rides to Zoo visitors who show a valid Zoo membership card or ticket to the bus driver.

Riders with a valid Amtrak ticket also ride free on the shuttle or any MTD bus service by showing their train ticket for that day.

Fares for other riders are as follows:

Standard one-way fare: $0.50

Seniors 65+ and people with disabilities: $0.25

Day pass: $1.00

Valid Santa Barbara Zoo membership or ticket holders: Free

Valid Amtrak ticket holders: Free

A $1 day pass provides unlimited rides on the shuttle within a single calendar day. Tap2Ride contactless payment is available on all MTD vehicles. Riders can board at any MTD stop along the route.