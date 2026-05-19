Wildlife experts respond to recent mountain lion sightings in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police are urging residents to stay cautious after multiple mountain lion sightings were reported last week near the 800 block of Bath Street and the Mission Creek area.

Neighbors say the sightings have raised concerns, particularly for pet owners, though many residents are not panicking. “Well, I heard some were spotted about half a block away from here,” said Santa Barbara resident Ron Hartley. “I don’t really feel in danger. I don’t think the lions are looking for people — maybe more for our pets.”

Wildlife experts say mountain lion sightings in residential neighborhoods are not uncommon in California, especially in areas near open space and natural habitats.

“Mountain lions have always been here. Now, with Ring cameras, we’re just more aware of them,” said Kristen Wieners, Director of Animal Care at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Wieners said pets are generally not a mountain lion’s preferred source of food unless natural prey becomes limited. She recommends residents keep pets indoors during dawn and dusk hours, when mountain lions are typically most active.

Some neighbors say they are also taking extra precautions, including leaving porch lights on overnight and avoiding walking alone during early morning or evening hours.

“It’s very unlikely they would go after a person, but you should avoid walking or jogging alone during those dawn and dusk hours,” Wieners said. “And if you do see a mountain lion, do not run. Stop, stand your ground, and make yourself look big.”

Officials encourage residents to report mountain lion sightings to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife or local law enforcement. Residents can submit reports online through the department’s Wildlife Incident Reporting system or contact local non-emergency authorities if the animal appears to pose an immediate threat.

For more information or to report a sighting, visit:

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Mountain Lion Information

Report a wildlife sighting online:

CDFW Wildlife Incident Reporting System

